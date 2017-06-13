Brutal honesty fueled victory: Kohli

AFP, LONDON

Virat Kohli says India’s ICC Champions Trophy demolition of South Africa was fueled by his refusal to spare his players from criticism.

Kohli’s side on Sunday crushed South Africa by eight wickets at The Oval in London in their final Group B fixture to set up a likely semi-final showdown with Bangladesh on Thursday.

India had to win to avoid elimination after slumping to a shock loss against Sri Lanka, a spluttering performance that prompted Kohli to let his team know where they were going wrong.

Rather than sugar-coat his comments to save his players’ pride, the India captain made it clear they had to improve and he was delighted with how they responded in the make-or-break clash.

“You have to be honest. You have to sometimes say things that hurt. That’s what I believe in,” Kohli said. “You have to lay it out in front of them that this is what we did wrong, including me, and we need to take it on the chin, and accept it and prove it. That’s why we are chosen among millions of people to play at this level. You have to be good enough to do that for the country and you have to be good enough to bounce back as well.”

“You can’t do the same mistakes over and over again. That sort of mindset is really helping all of us to come together as a unit and make things happen,” he said.

South Africa captain A.B. de Villiers was one of three players run out as his side collapsed to 191 all out.

De Villiers endured a miserable tournament, scoring only 20 runs, while his team came in for heavy criticism after losing twice in three matches.

However, the 33-year-old insisted he was still the right man to prepare the side for the 2019 World Cup.

“It is always very disappointing when we lose, but the way we lost was the most disappointing,” De Villiers said. “Through soft dismissals we lost our way and that was the part that hurt the most. Run-outs happen, but three in one innings is not how we want to play our cricket that is for sure.”

“I’m a good captain, and I can take this team forward and win the World Cup I believe, I love doing it,” he said. “Not a lot of people believe me, but I feel it is pretty close, it is very difficult to say that after a performance like this, but that is what I believe in my heart.”