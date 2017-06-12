Power wins Texas IndyCar under caution

AP, FORT WORTH, Texas

Will Power on Saturday night was trying to figure out how to hold off Scott Dixon for the lead as the two went side-by-side in the closing laps of the Verizon IndyCar Series at the Texas Motor Speedway.

Instead, Dixon got taken out in one last crash to end a wild race at the repaved and reconfigured 2.4km track. Only eight of the 22-car field actually crossed the finish line.

Power, who led 180 of the 248 laps, won under caution after Dixon was wrecked by Takuma Sato, and finished ahead of Tony Kanaan, who other drivers and at least one owner blamed for a big crash earlier that led to a nearly 31-minute red flag.

“I guess I’m getting blamed for everything,” Kanaan said.

However, the final caution came when Sato, driving the same car he won the Indianapolis 500 in two weeks ago and pushing for another win, drove his left side slightly into the grass on the front stretch, with five laps to go. That sent him spinning and also took out Dixon.

It was the 31st career victory for Power and his second this season.

“It was very intense,” Power said. “I could see Dixon was able to pass me at the start/finish line. So, I was starting to think about what I was going to do there at the end.”

Simon Pagenaud was third, ahead of defending race champion Graham Rahal, who was coming of winning both races at Detroit, Michigan, last week to become the first IndyCar driver this season with multiple victories.

Gabby Chaves finished fifth and Marco Andretti in sixth was the only other driver to finish all 248 laps at the Texas track.

With a full moon looming over the track, the red flag came out after an accident involving eight other cars that was blamed on Kanaan, who recovered from the ensuing penalty for his runner-up finish.

James Hinchcliffe on lap 154 made contact with Kanaan, who appeared to move up the track into him. That put Hinchcliffe in the middle of three-wide and he made contact with his Schmidt Peterson Motorsports teammate Mikhail Aleshin.

While calling Kanaan someone he trusts on the track, Hinchcliffe said Kanaan drove from inside along the white line and up into him, pushing him into Aleshin.

“He wasn’t driving smart, or respectfully,” Hinchcliffe said.

That led to a spark-spraying chain reaction that took out both Dale Coyne Racing drivers, Tristan Vautier and Ed Jones, and sent driver-owner Ed Carpenter and his teammate J.R. Hildebrand to the garage.

Carlos Munoz and Ryan-Hunter Reay were knocked out of the race.

Carpenter, who took his repaired car back on track 12 laps down, also blamed Kanaan.

Car owner Dale Coyne went up the Kanaan’s car while it was lined up on pit road during the red flag, then leaned into the cockpit and said something.

After the race resumed, IndyCar penalized Kanaan for avoidable contact, holding him in his pit for 20 seconds during green-flag conditions.