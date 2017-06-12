Monkeys inch closer to title by sweeping Lions

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The Lamigo Monkeys inched closer to the first-half season title yesterday when they downed the Uni-President Lions 7-4, while second-place Brothers Baseball Club edged past the Fubon Guardians 7-6 in extra-innings at New Taipei’s Sinjhuang Baseball Stadium.

Lamigo took the weekend series in Taoyuan with a three-game sweep and have won six-straight games.

US hitting coach Bill Springman has given media interviews criticizing the Uni-President Lions management and attitude of its players after the Lions terminated his contract after three months on the job.

Media reports said that the Lions management and coaches communicated problems with Springman, and that the team often did not take his advice.

Other reports said he did not get along well with Lions head coach Huang Kan-lin, who said Springman had strong opinions and that he had not seen much improvement in the hitters.

Lions general manager Su Tai-an told reporters that Springman had many years of coaching experience and he worked diligently to help the team with technical issues, “however, there were communication problems with other coaches about how to apply strategy during the game.”

“We still want to thank Spingman for providing good training and advice. Now that he has left, we do not want to say much more. We do have a new coaches who are still learning the ropes,” the team said.

Springman said in an interview with Website CPBL English that he was highly critical of the Lions “inexperienced coaching staff that is in over its head and does not have the strategic knowledge or fundamental know-how to coach successfully in the CPBL [Chinese Professional Baseball League]. It’s also a staff that is stuck in its archaic ways and is unwilling to learn or be progressive.”