Xavier Chen leads Team Taiwan win in Singapore

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Taiwan on Saturday came from behind to defeat Singapore 2-1 for the valuable away win, earning three points to claim second place in Group E action for the 2017 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers at Kallang’s Jalan Besar Stadium in Singapore.

Taiwanese sports officials and fans sent congratulatory messages and lavished praise on the national squad, especially on goal scorers Xavier Chen and Chen Chao-an, as well as Yaki Yen, Chen Po-liang and Onur Dogan.

Chinese Taipei Football Association (CTFA) chairman Lin Yung-cheng on Saturday said he would provide more financial support for the national team and promised NT$1 million (US$33,214) prize money for the cup win.

Although most Singaporean and international media described the outcome as a “shocking defeat,” Singapore is ranked 157th by FIFA ranking, just a few spots ahead of Taiwan at No. 160.

It was a confidence-boosting victory for the national team, the second major international win for head coach Kazuo Kuroda since he took over in November last year.

Taiwan beat Guam 2-0 in the East Asian Cup qualifiers on Nov. 12 last year, after a 0-2 defeat over North Korea and 2-4 loss to Hong Kong.

“Although we were behind early, our players did not quit. They did not unravel, but continue to press for the ball and attack. The players put in their best effort to fight together, that was why we won the game,” Kuroda said after the game.

“Xavier Chen is a stabilizing force for the team. He was outstanding whether in defense or leading the attack. He was the best player in the match,” Kuroda said.