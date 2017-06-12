Dovizioso wins pole at Catalan scorcher

AFP

Italy’s Andrea Dovizioso yesterday sealed back-to-back MotoGP wins by cruising to victory under searing temperatures at the Catalan GP in Spain.

Dovizioso, who won just his third MotoGP race on home soil at the Italian Grand Prix last weekend, led home Honda’s Spanish duo Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa in 44 minutes, 41.518 seconds.

Victory also sees Dovizioso close to within seven points of championship leader Maverick Vinales as the Yamaha rider completed a disappointing weekend by finishing 10th.

With on track temperatures rising to more than 50?C the race was unusually settled at the front for a long spell as all the riders aimed to protect their tires.

“It was a strange weekend for everybody to manage the track, the grip, the temperature, it was very difficult,” Dovizioso said. “It was a strange race, we couldn’t push any lap because the rear tire drops a lot, but I had the speed so I was able to manage and stay on the front without pushing.”

The Ducati rider had been happy to sit in between the Honda riders as Pedrosa led from pole position.

However, Dovizioso made his move with nine laps to go and quickly eased out into a comfortable lead with Marquez also leaving his teammate behind in the battle for second.

Marquez leapfrogs Valentino Rossi into third in the championship standings.