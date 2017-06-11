Consistent Sharp takes share of lead

AP, CAMBRIDGE, Ontario

Alena Sharp on Friday shot her second straight 66 to move into a share of the lead at 12-under 132 after the second round of the Manulife LPGA Classic.

Sharp, from nearby Hamilton, was tied with the US’ Lexi Thompson (65) and South Korea’s Kim Hyo-joo (68).

Perrine Delacour (62) of France, the US’ Lindy Duncan (65) and South Korea’s Chun In-gee (66) were one shot back.

Feng Shanshan of China had a 69 to move to 10-under, in a tie with Britain’s Bronte Law (65) and Australia’s Minjee Lee (66).

Sharp had a penalty stroke and a double-bogey on the third hole at Whistle Bear Golf Club, and then came back with an eagle on the par-five ninth and had a run of three straight birdies on the back nine.

“This week has been different,” Sharp said. “I just walked up to the golf course yesterday and today just feeling like it was going to be a good day.”

“Just had these good vibes coming out,” she added.

A headache that came on at the 11th hole before her run of birdies had gone away by the time Sharp signed her scorecard.

Her third-hole misery did not last long either.

Sharp said her ball moved ever so slightly as she went to address a chip shot. While she did not feel she had grounded her club, she conferred with a rules official and took a one-shot penalty.

“I needed to call it on myself, because I was going to be thinking about it all day,” Sharp said. “I thought I did the right thing. Went out and birdied the next hole and really just forgot about it.”

“Just kept playing the way I was,” she added.

Suzann Pettersen of Norway had a 71 to move to nine-under, while fellow first-round coleader Lee Mi-hyang of South Korea remained at eight-under with a 72.

Delacour had the lowest score at the tournament since it moved to Cambridge in 2015.

South Korea’s Inbee Park (2014) and Park Hee-young (2013) share the tournament low of 10-under-par 61. Both scores were recorded at the Grey Silo Golf Course in nearby Waterloo, Ontario.

Conditions were warm and breezy and preferred lies were in effect for the second straight day.

Brooke Henderson was six shots back after a 67, one behind fellow Canadian Brittany Marchand — the Symetra Tour player who made her first LPGA Tour cut after a 70 put her at 137.

Henderson, seeking her first tour victory this season after just two top-10 finishes in 13 events, started a run of four straight birdies on the ninth hole and played bogey-free the rest of the way.

“I played really well yesterday, I hit a lot great shots, I just didn’t make any putts and my energy kind of dropped a little bit,” said Henderson, who had a 71 in the opening round. “Today I was able to get a few tap-in birdies that were only at three or four feet and that gave me a lot of confidence.

Sharing 24th with Henderson was Kaohsiung-born Candie Kung of the US, who carded a four-under 68.

Taiwan’s Cheng Ssu-chia was tied for 141th after carding a five-over 77 for the round and was projected to miss the cut.

Additional reporting by staff writer