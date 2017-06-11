Holland escapes with win as Rockies defeat Cubs 5-3

AP, CHICAGO

Rockies closer Greg Holland on Friday walked the bases loaded in the ninth inning before escaping as Colorado held off the Chicago Cubs 5-3 in Major League Baseball for their season-high sixth win in a row.

After three straight one-out walks, Holland retired Ben Zobrist on a short fly ball and struck out Jason Heyward for his major league-best 23rd save.

The Rockies posted their National League-leading 40th win this season and have their longest winning streak since 2014.

Chris Rusin (3-0) won in relief. Seth Frankoff (0-1) lost in his major league debut.

Cubs shortstop Addison Russell returned to the team a day after the club told him not to travel to Wrigley Field while the MLB investigates a domestic abuse claim.

Russell, who did not play, had been accused in a social media post that has since been deleted of hitting his wife. Russell denied the allegation.

MARLINS 12, PIRATES 7

In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Giancarlo Stanton smashed a home run over the batter’s eye at PNC Park and Tyler Moore went deep twice as Miami pounded reeling Pittsburgh.

Moore hit a two-run homer off Tyler Glasnow (2-6) in the second and took reliever Dovydas Neverauskas deep over the left field wall in the seventh.

Dustin McGowan (4-0) won in relief.

The Marlins have won 11 of 15, while the Pirates have lost four straight to drop into last in the National League Central division.

BRAVES 3, METS 2

In Atlanta, Georgia, Dansby Swanson turned a normal grounder up the middle into a hustle double, then dashed home on a single by pinch hitter Rio Ruiz in the ninth inning to lift Atlanta over New York.

With one out in the ninth, Swanson hit a bouncer through the infield and ran hard out of the batter’s box.

As center fielder Curtis Granderson took a casual approach to the ball, Swanson never let up as he rounded first base and slid head-first into second.

Josh Edgin then relieved Fernando Salas (0-2), and Ruiz followed with a single to left. Swanson skipped out of the way of the ball, sped home and slid in safely.

Jim Johnson (4-1) pitched a scoreless ninth.

In other results, it was:

‧ Rangers 5, Nationals 2

‧ Cardinals 3, Phillies 2

‧ Yankees 8, Orioles 2

‧ Red Sox 5, Tigers 3

‧ Angels 9, Astros 4

‧ Indians 7, White Sox 3

‧ Rays 13, Athletics 4

‧ Twins 4, Giants 0

‧ Brewers 8, Diamondbacks 6

‧ Dodgers 7, Reds 2

‧ Mariners 4, Blue Jays 2

‧ Padres 6, Royals 3