Holland escapes with win as Rockies defeat Cubs 5-3

Rockies closer Greg Holland on Friday walked the bases loaded in the ninth inning before escaping as Colorado held off the Chicago Cubs 5-3 in Major League Baseball for their season-high sixth win in a row.
After three straight one-out walks, Holland retired Ben Zobrist on a short fly ball and struck out Jason Heyward for his major league-best 23rd save.
The Rockies posted their National League-leading 40th win this season and have their longest winning streak since 2014.
Chris Rusin (3-0) won in relief. Seth Frankoff (0-1) lost in his major league debut.
Cubs shortstop Addison Russell returned to the team a day after the club told him not to travel to Wrigley Field while the MLB investigates a domestic abuse claim.
Russell, who did not play, had been accused in a social media post that has since been deleted of hitting his wife. Russell denied the allegation.
MARLINS 12, PIRATES 7
In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Giancarlo Stanton smashed a home run over the batter’s eye at PNC Park and Tyler Moore went deep twice as Miami pounded reeling Pittsburgh.
Moore hit a two-run homer off Tyler Glasnow (2-6) in the second and took reliever Dovydas Neverauskas deep over the left field wall in the seventh.
Dustin McGowan (4-0) won in relief.
The Marlins have won 11 of 15, while the Pirates have lost four straight to drop into last in the National League Central division.
BRAVES 3, METS 2
In Atlanta, Georgia, Dansby Swanson turned a normal grounder up the middle into a hustle double, then dashed home on a single by pinch hitter Rio Ruiz in the ninth inning to lift Atlanta over New York.
With one out in the ninth, Swanson hit a bouncer through the infield and ran hard out of the batter’s box.
As center fielder Curtis Granderson took a casual approach to the ball, Swanson never let up as he rounded first base and slid head-first into second.
Josh Edgin then relieved Fernando Salas (0-2), and Ruiz followed with a single to left. Swanson skipped out of the way of the ball, sped home and slid in safely.
Jim Johnson (4-1) pitched a scoreless ninth.
In other results, it was:
‧ Rangers 5, Nationals 2
‧ Cardinals 3, Phillies 2
‧ Yankees 8, Orioles 2
‧ Red Sox 5, Tigers 3
‧ Angels 9, Astros 4
‧ Indians 7, White Sox 3
‧ Rays 13, Athletics 4
‧ Twins 4, Giants 0
‧ Brewers 8, Diamondbacks 6
‧ Dodgers 7, Reds 2
‧ Mariners 4, Blue Jays 2
‧ Padres 6, Royals 3