SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies, with staff writer

CYCLING

Bauhaus sprints to stage win

Phil Bauhaus on Thursday sprinted to victory in the fifth stage of the Criterium du Dauphine. The 22-year-old German edged four French riders at the finish line to claim his biggest career win. “Today I felt I had good legs from the beginning of the stage, so I was confident for the sprint. My legs were good enough to take them on,” Bauhaus said. Bauhaus beat Arnaud Demare, Bryan Coquard, Adrien Petit and Nacer Bouhanni. Thomas De Gendt retained the race leader’s jersey ahead of three Alpine stages. De Gendt has a 27-second lead over Richie Porte, with Alejandro Valverde in third place, 51 seconds behind. The race, a warm-up for the Tour de France, ends tomorrow.

GOLF

Pettersen, Lee share lead

Suzann Pettersen and Lee Mi-hyang on Thursday each shot an eight-under 64 to share the first-round lead at the Manulife LPGA Classic. Kim Hyo-joo, Gonzalez Escall and Feng Shanshan were one shot back at 65, followed another shot back by Alena Sharp, Emily Pedersen and Jodi Ewart Shadoff. Pettersen, who recently lost her yardage book for the course and had to write notes from scratch this week, said she trusted her eye and it paid off with six birdies over one eight-hole stretch. Sharp started on the back nine and bogeyed her opening hole before recovering on the 12th with a 6-iron to leave herself a 15-footer for eagle. Sharp connected and followed it up with three birdies over her next four holes. Kaohsiung-born Candie Kung of the US carded a two-under 70 for a share of 39th, while Taiwan’s Cheng Ssu-chia was tied for 130th on five-over 77. The 6,613-yard track is still recovering from an unusually wet and cool spring in the area. Players were allowed to lift, clean and replace balls on closely mowed fairway areas.

GOLF

Four share lead at St Jude

Matt Every, Scott Brown, Stuart Cink and Sebastian Munoz on Thursday each shot six-under 64 to share the lead after one round at the FedEx St Jude Classic. Charl Schwartzel and Matt Jones were each one stroke back at the final tuneup before the US Open. Two-time US Open champion Retief Goosen and Chez Reavie each shot a 66 on the par-70 TPC Southwind course. Every, 33, has two wins on the PGA Tour, but none since 2014. He has only made two cuts this year and has not finished better than a tie for 62nd at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March.

GOLF

No. 399 takes two-shot lead

Felipe Aguilar on Thursday hit top form at the Lyoness Open with a seven-under-par 65, giving the Chilean a two-shot lead after day one. The world No. 399’s best effort since the Joburg Open in January last year took him clear of the chasing pack at the Diamond Country Club in Atzenbrugg outside Vienna. South Africa’s Jaco van Zyl, Sweden’s Johan Carlsson and England’s Ashley Chesters were in joint second with two other Englishmen, Graeme Storm and Oliver Wilson, a further shot behind in a tie for fifth with France’s Joel Stalter. Aguilar, 42, has not won a tournament since 2014, but laid the groundwork for his early lead by racing to five under on the front nine.