Pulisic brace carries US to qualifier victory

AFP, LOS ANGELES

Borussia Dortmund star Christian Pulisic on Thursday scored twice as the US grabbed a vital 2-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago in their FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

Bundesliga-based Pulisic slid home a close-range finish from DeAndre Yedlin’s low cross in the 52nd minute to give the US the lead in their Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) qualifying battle.

The teenage starlet then bagged his seventh goal in only his 15th international appearance to make it 2-0 after 62 minutes, latching on to Jozy Altidore’s perfect through-ball before whipping a low finish in at the near post.

Pulisic’s goals settled a tense duel in the thin air of Commerce City’s Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, just outside of Denver, Colorado.

“It took us a little while to get going,” Pulisic said. “We had some chances in the first half and couldn’t put them away, but once we wore them down, our quality started to come out and we showed them in the end. It was a good game.”

The win lifted the US into the automatic qualifying positions with seven points from five games and gives Bruce Arena’s side a boost as they prepare for a daunting away assignment against leaders Mexico tomorrow.

Mexico stretched their lead at the top of the standings to five points on Thursday with a comfortable 3-0 win over Honduras in Mexico City.

“It’s going to be a tough one down there definitely, but we really want revenge on them for when they got us earlier in the campaign,” Pulisic said, referring to Mexico’s 2-1 win over the US in November last year. “We’re really confident going into that game and we’ll come out with a win there too.”

Pulisic’s double settled US nerves after a jittery opening 45 minutes that saw the hosts struggle to break down a disciplined Trinidad and Tobago, who remain bottom of the six-team standings after the defeat.

US striker Clint Dempsey went close with a curling shot that shaved the crossbar after 15 minutes, while John Brooks saw a long-range effort parried away by Trinidad and Tobago goalkeeper Jan Michael Williams 10 minutes later.

Williams thwarted the US once more soon afterward, parrying Altidore’s strike after Jorge Villafana’s cutback.

The US survived a scare in the 33rd minute, when Khaleem Hyland chipped into the penalty area to find striker Kenwyne Jones. US goalkeeper Tim Howard was caught out of position, but Jones could only direct his header against the woodwork.

Altidore saw another header saved, but the two sides went in at halftime with the score locked at 0-0.

Pulisic’s opening goal was almost canceled out by Trinidad immediately, but Nathan Lewis’s neat finish into the bottom corner was judged fractionally offside.

In other CONCACAF games on Thursday, Mexico extended their unbeaten start to the “Hexagonal” competition with a 3-0 win over the Hondurans at the Azteca Stadium.

Oswaldo Alanis glanced in an angled header to open the scoring for Mexico before two second half goals in three minutes from Hirving Lozano and Raul Jimenez made the points safe.

In the day’s other game, Costa Rica were frustrated in a 0-0 draw with Panama in San Jose. The result leaves 2014 World Cup quarter-finalists Costa Rica second in the standings with eight points from five games, one point ahead of the US in third.

Panama are fourth in the standings with six points from five games.