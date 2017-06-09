SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

ATHLETICS

Coleman sets college record

As the athletics world begins to ponder life without Usain Bolt, US sprinter Christian Coleman offered hope of a bright future when the 21-year-old University of Tennessee runner on Wednesday became the ninth-fastest man over 100m, posting 9.82 seconds at the NCAA championships in Oregon. Coleman, whose time equaled Richard Thompson of Trinidad and Tobago’s mark, broke the previous collegiate 100m record of 9.89 seconds to advance to today’s final and is expected to make the US world championships team. He also has the year’s fastest 200m time of 19.85 seconds, posted into a headwind at a college meet in Lexington, Kentucky, late last month.

BOXING

Klitschko mulling rematch

Former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko said he would decide whether to have a rematch with Anthony Joshua “within the next two weeks.” Klitschko, who lost by an 11th-round technical knockout in a pulsating bout with the Briton on April 29, was quoted by Deutsche Presse-Agentur as saying: “My life isn’t only sport and boxing,” and that he is planning “the career after the career.” Klitschko, who reigned over the heavyweight division for a decade, is also fighting Father Time at the age of 41. His fight in London’s Wembley Stadium against 2012 Olympic champion Joshua, 14 years his junior, was one of the best heavyweight bouts in recent times. Klitschko fell to 64-5 in a career that began in 1996 after he won the gold at the Atlanta Olympics.

CRICKET

Southern Stars drop name

Australia’s women’s cricket team have dropped the “Southern Stars” as their official name in the pursuit of gender equality. The world’s top-ranked side is to now be known simply as the Australian women’s team in official communications, matching the men’s team. “This move may appear symbolic, but it does carry considerable weight,” Cricket Australia chairman David Peever said. “Cricket cannot hope to be a sport for all Australians if it does not recognize the power of words, and the respect for women that sits behind such decisions.” Social media accounts that use the Southern Stars name are to remain because of their strong following, but the official name and logo are to be changed.

TENNIS

Kellogg sues over Special K

Kellogg Co yesterday faced off with Australian tennis player Thanasi Kokkinakis in court, with the cereal giant accusing the sportsman nicknamed “Special K” of using its intellectual property for commercial purposes. The US-listed firm wants to stop the 21-year-old from using its trademarked product name as a moniker in advertisements for tennis clothing, a spokeswoman told reporters. Court filings showed that the matter yesterday had its first hearing at a federal court in Adelaide, Australia, Kokkinakis’ hometown. Kellogg’s lawyer declined to comment, while Kokkinakis’ lawyer did not respond to two calls requesting comment. The tennis player’s official Twitter account yesterday published a crying laughter image with no words. Kellogg, which dominates the Australian cereal market, promotes Special K as a healthy, low-fat, low-sugar breakfast, often featuring physical activity in its advertisements.