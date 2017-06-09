Home / Sports
Gennett’s home run spree ends as Reds beat Cardinals 6-4

AP, CINCINNATI, Ohio

St Louis kept Scooter Gennett in check a day after his four-homer game, but Patrick Kivlehan had a pinch three-run shot that sparked the Cincinnati Reds to a 6-4 victory on Wednesday night, extending the Cardinals’ longest losing streak in four years.

The Cardinals have dropped six in a row. They let a 4-1 lead slip away when Kivlehan — another utility player like Gennett — and Joey Votto homered during a five-run seventh inning.

Gennett became the first Reds player to homer four times in a game during the 13-1 win a night earlier. He had connected in his last four at-bats and had a chance for more history on Wednesday — nobody has homered in five straight plate appearances.

Using the same tan bat that produced five hits overall the previous night, Gennett grounded into a double play his first time up against Lance Lynn, ending his homer streak.

He also struck out, hit into another double play and singled as part of the Reds’ go-ahead rally.

Kivlehan’s first career pinch-hit homer off Brett Cecil (0-2) tied it at 4-4. Votto’s two-run homer off Trevor Rosenthal finished the eight-batter rally.

Wandy Peralta (3-1) got the win in relief of Bronson Arroyo. Raisel Iglesias pitched the ninth, staying perfect in 11 save chances.

