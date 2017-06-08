Uihlein, four others earn final US Open berths in playoffs

AP, COLUMBUS, Ohio

Peter Uihlein suddenly faces at least a three-week stretch in the US, and it starts with the US Open.

Uihlein, a former US Amateur champion playing on the European Tour, on Tuesday morning birdied the first extra hole in a four-for-three playoff that determined the last of 14 spots from the 36-hole qualifier in Columbus.

Uihlein hit a wedge to 5 feet for birdie on the 10th hole of The Lakes to advance. Talor Gooch and Scottie Scheffler made birdie on the fourth extra hole to get the other two spots.

It was the second straight year that Scheffler, who just finished his junior year at Texas, earned a US Open spot through a playoff at sectional qualifying.

J.T. Poston was the medalist from Columbus, not making a bogey until his 36th hole.

Columbus offered the most spots of the 10 sectional qualifiers because of all the PGA Tour players still in town after the Memorial. The next largest was in Tennessee because of the FedEx St Jude Classic this week.

Steve Stricker led the ninth qualifier, earning a spot in his home state of Wisconsin as it hosts a US Open for the first time.

The US Open starts on Thursday next week at Erin Hills, a public course built on pristine pastureland that opened in 2006.

The Tennessee qualifier also required a playoff on Tuesday morning among five players seeking two spots. Those went to Jonathan Randolph and Xander Schauffele.