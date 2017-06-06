SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies

BALLET

Dancer saves fallen man

A New York City ballet dancer can add heroics to his repertoire — having saved a homeless man on Saturday who was pushed onto subway tracks. Thirty-one-year-old Gray Davis, a dancer with the American Ballet Theatre, said no one was acting to help the unidentified man who fell onto the subway tracks. Davis said that he jumped onto the tracks and lifted the unconscious man onto the platform, before swinging himself up using his ballet training.

MOTORBIKES

Dovizioso wins Italian GP

Andrea Dovizioso on Sunday won the Italian Grand Prix for the third MotoGP victory of his career. Having started on the front row at the Mugello Circuit in Tuscany, Italy, it was Dovizioso’s first podium finish before his home fans since joining the Italian Ducati team in 2013. Championship leader and pole sitter Maverick Vinales finished second and Danilo Petrucci came third after starting ninth. Before the races, 69 seconds of silence were observed to mourn Nicky Hayden, the 2006 MotoGP champion who died last month after he was hit by a car while training on his bicycle in Italy. Hayden’s bike number was 69.

SOCCER

Bale to stay with Real

Midfielder Gareth Bale is enjoying life at Spanish champions Real Madrid and has committed his future to the club, the Welsh international said after the side’s Champions League triumph on Saturday. Bale, who joined Real in 2013, has scored 67 goals in 146 appearances and signed a contract extension in October last year to keep him at the club until 2022, but his future in Spain has been cast in doubt following an injury-riddled campaign. “We are winning trophies and I am happy. I have signed a long-term contract at Madrid,” Bale said after Real beat Juventus 4-1 in the final in Cardiff, Wales.

CRICKET

Kohli steers India to victory

India captain Virat Kohli on Sunday smashed an unbeaten 81 to spur his side to a crushing 124-run victory over rivals Pakistan in a rain-shortened Champions Trophy Group B clash. Kohli’s master-class from 68 balls helped India post 319 for three in their 48 overs in a match interrupted by rain, after their innings had desperately needed a spark. Pakistan never got going in their reply were all out for 164 chasing a revised Duckworth/Lewis total of 289 in 41 overs. The win moves India to the top of the pool on net run-rate ahead of South Africa, who defeated Sri Lanka in their opening match on Saturday. India face Sri Lanka in their second fixture at The Oval in London on Thursday.

GOLF

Kim claims fifth LPGA title

Kim In-kyung on Sunday captured her fifth LPGA title, firing a final-round 69 to beat to beat two-time defending champion Anna Nordqvist by two strokes in the ShopRite Classic. Kim, who ended a six-year victory drought when she lifted the trophy at the Reignwood LPGA Classic in China in October last year, came into the final round tied for the lead with American Paula Creamer. Kaohsiung-born Candie Kung was tied for 36, Hsu Wei-ling was tied for 63, Min Lee was tied for 69 and Yani Tseng came in at 75th. Chien Pei-yun and Cheng Ssu-chia were cut from the finals.