Kerr’s return adds gloss to big win for dominating Warriors

Reuters, OAKLAND, California

Golden State coach Steve Kerr shook off a long-term back ailment to return to the bench and help his Warriors win a record 14th-straight post-season contest with a 132-113 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

Kerr has been sidelined by persistent back pain since April. He has attended team meetings, but watched all but three playoff games from the locker room as his team swatted aside Portland, Utah and San Antonio.

Despite rumors of his return swirling around Warriors practice on Saturday, Kerr’s status remained a mystery until just hours before Game 2.

The 51-year-old said before the game that he had managed to string together a few “good days” and felt he would be able to return to the sidelines for the remainder of the best-of-seven series.

“I’m feeling better,” Kerr told reporters after the Warriors eased to a 2-0 series lead against the defending champion Cavaliers in a repeat of the last two NBA Finals.

“The last couple weeks have been good in terms of running practice, film sessions, coaches meetings,” he said.

It is a remarkable turnaround for the coach, who has suffered from persistent back pain following two surgeries. The discomfort was so severe that some had wondered whether he would ever coach again.

The Warriors have not exactly suffered without him, posting an unblemished 11-0 record under interim head coach Mike Brown during the playoffs.

As Kerr walked onto the court, he was met with a standing ovation from the fans and hugs from Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue and Cavaliers forward LeBron James.

“It was a great moment for him and for the crowd, everybody showing their appreciation for all he’s been through,” Warriors guard Stephen Curry told reporters after the game. “And to see him back on the bench was huge. And for him the whole priority was his health, and I think he’s in a good place right now.”