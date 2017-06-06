Halep brushes-off Navarro

By Dave Carroll / Staff reporter, with AFP, PARIS

Third seed and 2014 French Open runner-up Simona Halep yesterday charged into the last eight at Roland Garros, with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro.

Halep is one of the favorites to win the title in Paris and swept aside her 21st-seeded opponent in exactly one hour.

She is to play either Elina Svitolina of Ukraine or qualifier Petra Martic, the world 290 from Croatia, for a place in the semi-finals.

Chan Yung-jan’s bid for a first Grand Slam women’s doubles title remained on track on Sunday, while fellow Taiwanese Hsieh Su-wei crashed out of the tournament.

Third seeds Chan and Martina Hingis took just 46 minutes to see off the challenge of 13th seeds Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands and Johanna Larsson of Sweden 6-2, 6-0.

The match was tied at 2-2 in the first set before the Taiwanese-Swiss pairing won 10 straight games to advance to the quarter-finals.

The third seeds did not face a single break point and converted five of six to stretch their winning streak to 11 matches, including the titles in Madrid and Rome, and set up a quarter-final against Raluca Olaru of Romania and Olga Savchuk of Ukraine.

Hsieh and Jana Cepelova of Slovakia fell to a 6-3, 6-2 loss to 14th seeds Svetlana Kuznetsova and Kristina Mladenovic in their second-round clash in Paris.

The Russian-French duo saved six-of-eight break points and converted five-of-nine to wrap up the victory in 69 minutes.

In the third round, Chan Hao-ching, and Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic fell to a 7-5, 7-5 defeat to sixth-seeded Czech pairing Lucie Hradecka and Katerina Siniakova in 1 hour, 46 minutes.

The loss marked the end of Chan Hao-ching’s French Open after the Taiwanese and Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands fell to a 6-3, 3-6, 10-6 defeat to Casey Dellacqua of Australia and Rajeev Ram of the US in the second round of the mixed doubles on Sunday.