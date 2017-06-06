Champions Trophy must go on despite London attack, bowler Steven Finn says

Reuters, LONDON

England have no safety concerns in the wake of Saturday’s militant attack that killed seven people in London and the Champions Trophy cricket tournament must go on, bowler Steven Finn has said.

In the third major assault to hit Britain in less than three months, attackers rammed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing revelers in nearby bars.

All team hotels subsequently went into lockdown and on Sunday the International Cricket Council issued a statement saying it would review security in line with threat levels.

“It is a sorry state of affairs, but we will keep playing cricket and be defiant in the face of it and hopefully put a smile on people’s faces here,” said Finn, who on Sunday replaced the injured Chris Woakes in the England squad.

“We are fully supportive of the security plans that are in place. We have been briefed on how we are going to be protected. We are very comfortable that there is a ring of steel around us so that everyone who is in the ground will be safe. As long as our minds are at ease, we will be alright to play cricket,” the 28-year-old added.

“We toured Bangladesh last year under very tight security and were looked after very well,” Finn said.

Some of his teammates were staying in a hotel less than 800m from the attack, while all-rounder Ben Stokes was dining in Leicester Square.

“Ben struggled to get back to the hotel because of the roads being cordoned off,” Finn said.