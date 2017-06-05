Bolt misses Racers Grand Prix training to mourn dead friend

AFP, KINGSTON

Usain Bolt is working hard to be fit for Saturday’s season-opening 100m at the Racers Grand Prix track meet in Jamaica after the nine-time Olympic gold medalist took time off to mourn the death of a close friend.

In an interview aired on Jamaican national television on Saturday, Bolt said he was unable to train for more than two weeks as he mourned the loss of his good friend, Germaine Mason.

The 34 year-old Jamaican-born Olympic high jump silver medalist died in a motor bike accident on April 20.

“I could not train for about two weeks, I just did not feel like training,” Bolt said. “I was not ready to train for about two weeks.”

The Racers Grand Prix, which is being put on by Bolt’s club in his honor, is to be the final time he competes on Jamaican soil, and he is expected to compete in a 100m race to end the program.

Bolt said he was certain he would be able to get into shape for Racers.

“I have been doing this for years and we have always had setbacks so it will be OK,” Bolt said.

Bolt said his home finale would be a moving affair.

“It will be emotional, I will miss running and I am sure the fans will miss seeing me run and so it should be emotional,” he said.

Bolt is to headline the meet at the revered National Stadium in Jamaica before retiring from international competition two months later after taking part in the London 2017 World Championships in Athletics in August.