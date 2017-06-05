Court dragging tennis ‘back to the dark ages’

AFP, PARIS

John McEnroe said Margaret Court was taking tennis back to “the dark ages” with her controversial and sustained outbursts over homosexuality.

The 58-year-old US legend also included Ilie Nastase in his blast after the Romanian recently made derogatory remarks over women and Serena Williams’ fetus.

Court, the winner of a record 24 Grand Slam titles, has made a string of lurid claims over same-sex marriage, homosexuality and transgender children.

“Margaret Court and Ilie Nastase have taken tennis back to the dark ages,” McEnroe said in a Eurosport video. “So I pronounce you man and wife.”

McEnroe suggested a solution to the ongoing push to have the Margaret Court Arena at the Australian Open renamed in protest at the 74-year-old’s views.

“The jury is still out,” he said. “But when same-sex marriage becomes legal in Australia, I will call my good friend Elton John to host the biggest same-sex marriage ceremony ever seen — in the Margaret Court Arena.”

McEnroe added that he was a firm supporter of same-sex marriage.

“I don’t see any reason for them not to be as miserable as everyone else,” he said.