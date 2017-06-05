Chan sisters advance in Paris

By Dave Carroll

Staff reporter, with Reuters, PARIS

Taiwan’s Chan sisters on Saturday advanced to the third round of the women’s doubles at the French Open, but once again elder sister Yung-jan cruised, while younger sister Hao-ching had to battle past resolute opponents.

Third seeds Chan Yung-jan and Martina Hingis took just 54 minutes to ease to a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland and Krystina Pliskova of the Czech Republic at Roland Garros in Paris.

Golubic and Pliskova won the first game, but then lost 12 of the next 13 as they failed to create a single break point against the back-to-back winners in Madrid and Rome last month.

The Taiwanese-Swiss duo converted five of eight break points to stretch their winning streak to 10 matches and set up a third-round clash with 13th seeds Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands and Johanna Larsson of Sweden.

Twelfth seeds Chan Hao-ching and Barbora Krejcikova had a much tougher time, eventually ousting Chinese duo Liang Chen and Wang Qiang 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 in two hours, four minutes.

The Taiwanese-Czech duo saved six of 11 break points and converted seven of 12 to set up a tough-looking third-round match against sixth-seeded Czech pairing Lucie Hradecka and Katerina Siniakova.

Kei Nishikori yesterday survived a two-set blackout to beat Chung Hyeon 7-5, 6-4, 6-7 (4) 0-6, 6-4 in their rain-delayed French Open third round tie, winning the first ever all-Asian battle at this stage of the tournament.

Japanese eighth seed Nishikori looked to be cruising into the fourth ound on Saturday after grabbing the opening two sets against the in-form 21-year-old South Korean, who is ranked 67th in the world.

Chung battled back to force a tiebreak in the third, which he won, and then raced to a 3-0 lead before rain saved the day for Nishikori, who slammed his racket onto the ground in frustration just before the rain interruption.

On a sun-kissed Court One yesterday, Chung, Asia’s rising tennis star, picked up where he had left off on Saturday to hand Nishikori his first grand slam bagel in six years.

The experienced 27-year-old, in his 100th Tour-level clay-court match, recovered his composure in time though, taking more risks and playing the angles to stretch Chung.

He earn a break to go 4-1 up and won the three-hour, 51 minute marathon when Chung double-faulted on match point.