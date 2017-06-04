Giroud hat-trick leads France

AP, RENNES, France

Striker Olivier Giroud led the way with a hat-trick as France crushed Paraguay 5-0 in a friendly match on Friday.

Midfielder Moussa Sissoko and forward Antoine Griezmann completed the scoring to give France a morale-boosting win ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier away to Sweden on Friday.

One year ago, Giroud was jeered by his own home fans prior to the European Championship. However, he is now firmly first choice and took his internationally tally to 26 goals in 62 games.

The Arsenal player struck a neat volley at the back post from Ousmane Dembele’s right-wing cross and then met Dimitri Payet’s cross from the left with a low, diving header to make it 2-0 after just 13 minutes.

Giroud completed his first international hat-trick — and the first by a France player since David Trezeguet in 2000 — when he turned in leftback Lucas Digne’s cross midway through the second half.

Giroud was given a rousing ovation by the Brittany crowd in Rennes when he came off in the 73rd minute and his replacement, Alexandre Lacazette, set up Sissoko with a first-time cross from the right after breaking the offside trap in the 76th.

Just a minute later, Griezmann thumped home following a mix-up in defense for his 16th international goal.

Setting a French record for goalkeepers with his 88th cap, Hugo Lloris had little to do.

“Everything came together for us,” France manager Didier Deschamps said.

“We played with a lot of intensity and speed, even though it’s the end of the season,” Deschamps said.

After facing Sweden in Stockholm, France have a friendly against England at the Stade de France four days later.