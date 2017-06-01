Lions on song ahead of All Blacks Tests

AFP, AUCKLAND, New Zealand

The British and Irish Lions yesterday arrived in New Zealand predicting a “cracking” series against world champions the All Blacks and hoping to avoid the controversies that marred their disastrous previous tour 12 years ago.

Tattooed Maori warriors performed a haka to greet the composite team of elite players from England, Wales, Ireland and Scotland, marking the start of the nearly six-week tour.

The players then surprised their hosts by performing a stirring rendition of the Welsh hymn Calon Lan, in a response that won over the New Zealand public and media.

Coach Warren Gatland said it was a sign of respect and showed the Lions — who have won only one Test series against the All Blacks in more than a century — were determined not to repeat the mistakes of their visit in 2005.

That tour ended in acrimony and a 3-0 “Blackwash” for the hosts as the Lions succumbed to in-fighting, intense pressure and a string of high-profile injuries.

“We’re well aware that there’s a bit of bridge-building to do from 2005,” said Gatland, who is a New Zealander himself and earned 17 All Blacks caps from 1988 to 1991. “If we can win some hearts and minds off the field, and play some good rugby, then hopefully we’re going to end up with a cracking tour.”

Gatland, who has described the New Zealand tour as the “ultimate challenge,” said he wanted to avoid off-field distractions.

“I don’t think any of us want any controversy to get in the way of what could potentially be a great Test series, let’s get excited about that,” he said.

The Lions face a grueling 10-match schedule that includes three Tests and seven tour matches against New Zealand’s top teams.

Former All Blacks and Lions coach Graham Henry has branded the tour itinerary “suicidal,” saying the Lions could be weakened by injury before they even face the All Blacks.

Former England flyhalf Stuart Barnes, a Lions tourist in 1993, said winning the Test series in such circumstances would be “epic.”

“It would be the greatest achievement of Northern Hemisphere rugby, it would eclipse England winning the World Cup in Australia [in 2003],” he told Radio Sport.

The Lions face an All Blacks team who are back-to-back world champions and have held top spot in the international rankings since 2009.

New Zealand underlined their dominance with a world-record equaling 18-Test winning streak in 2015 and last year, and coach Steve Hansen said this week there was still “plenty of room” for improvement.

A glimmer of hope for the Lions lies in Ireland’s win over the All Blacks in Chicago last year, which ended New Zealand’s winning run.

Ireland lock Iain Henderson said the men in green “got under the All Blacks’ skin” in their shock 40-29 win and the Lions will aim to do the same in New Zealand.

Bookmakers are not confident such tactics will bring success, rating the Lions 7/2 for winning the Test series, while the All Blacks are 1/5.