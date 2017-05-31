China’s ‘ping pong prince’ recalled over supposed role in gambling debt lawsuit

AFP, BEIJING

One of China’s best-known table tennis champions has been suspended as head coach of the national women’s team, officials said yesterday, following reports that he was at the center of a gambling debt lawsuit.

Kong Linghui allegedly borrowed S$1 million (US$720,825 at the current exchange rate) from Singapore’s luxury Marina Bay Sands resort during a visit with family and friends in 2015, the South China Morning Post reported, citing the hotel’s filing with a Hong Kong court.

However, the Olympic gold medalist — nicknamed “ping pong prince” — failed to repay the money in full and has been sent home from the World Table Tennis Championships in Germany to assist an investigation into the scandal, Xinhua news agency said.

“His acts have been a serious violation of the disciplinary provisions of national public officials,” the Chinese Table Tennis Association said in a statement announcing its decision to suspend Kong and order him to return home.

Table tennis has a huge following in China, which has long dominated the event on the global stage, and the allegations against Kong are dominating domestic headlines.

Of the S$1 million Kong is said to have borrowed from the hotel’s casino, S$100,000 was used to “establish him as a premium player,” the South China Morning Post reported.

Kong has repaid S$545,625, but still owes the hotel S$454,375, it said.

The Marina Bay Sands casino complex is a favorite destination for Chinese visitors to Singapore.

The hotel is reportedly seeking the balance of the loan plus interest. It declined to comment on the legal action.

In a post on his microblogging account, 41-year-old Kong said he was “deeply disturbed by the negative impact” of the incident, but denied he had been gambling.

“My friends and family members went downstairs to the hotel’s casino to entertain themselves. I stood by to watch them. During the time they were playing I went to get chips for them and left my personal information,” Kong said.

He added that the “debt dispute” involved some of his friends and relatives.

However, China’s top sports governing body said it had “zero tolerance” for “any kind of violation of professional ethics and illegal acts.”

“Well-known athletes and coaches should pay more attention to their public image and the social impact [of their behavior] and take the lead in complying with disciplines and laws,” the Chinese State General Administration of Sports said on its Web site.

Kong, known for using a shakehand grip favored by European competitors, ended his playing career in 2006 and became the national women’s coach in 2013.