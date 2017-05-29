Hakuho secures perfect record at summer sumo

Grand champion Hakuho yesterday celebrated his 38th Emperor’s Cup with a win over Mongolian compatriot Harumafuji to finish the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament undefeated.
Hakuho forced out Harumafuji (11-4) in the day’s final bout at Ryogoku Kokugikan to improve to 15-0 a day after securing his first title in a year with a win over ozeki Terunofuji.
Hakuho won the summer tournament last year, but has since struggled with foot and thigh injuries and missed much of a tournament in March because of injuries.
Hakuho won his 33rd title in 2015 to break Taiho’s record for the most Emperor’s Cups in the history of sumo.
The 32-year-old Mongolian has said he would like to win 40 championships.
In other bouts, sekiwake Takayasu lost to Terunofuji (12-3) to drop to 11-4.