Hakuho secures perfect record at summer sumo

AP, TOKYO

Grand champion Hakuho yesterday celebrated his 38th Emperor’s Cup with a win over Mongolian compatriot Harumafuji to finish the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament undefeated.

Hakuho forced out Harumafuji (11-4) in the day’s final bout at Ryogoku Kokugikan to improve to 15-0 a day after securing his first title in a year with a win over ozeki Terunofuji.

Hakuho won the summer tournament last year, but has since struggled with foot and thigh injuries and missed much of a tournament in March because of injuries.

Hakuho won his 33rd title in 2015 to break Taiho’s record for the most Emperor’s Cups in the history of sumo.

The 32-year-old Mongolian has said he would like to win 40 championships.

In other bouts, sekiwake Takayasu lost to Terunofuji (12-3) to drop to 11-4.