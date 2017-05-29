Ferrari wins its first Monaco in 16 years

AFP, MONACO

Sebastian Vettel yesterday delivered Ferrari their first Monaco Grand Prix in 16 years with teammate and pole sitter Kimi Raikkonen in second.

Vettel’s third win of the year increased his lead over Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton in the drivers’ world championship to 25 points.

Behind the two Ferraris came the Red Bull of Daniel Ricciardo with Hamilton’s teammate Valterri Bottas’s Merecedes in fourth.

Hamilton started in 13th, but the three-time former champion fought his way through the pack to claim seventh place.

Jenson Button, replacing Fernando Alonso for this race only in the McLaren, was always toward the rear of the field before colliding with Pascal Wehrlein on lap 68.

It was a nasty moment for Wehrlein, whose Sauber turned on its side and slid against the barrier, trapping the German driver in his cockpit until officials came to his rescue.

Vettel becoming the first Ferrari driver since Michael Schumacher in 2001 to win the showcase Monaco Grand Prix.

Raikkonen, who started on pole for the first time in nine years, but lost the lead in the pitstops, made sure of a Ferrari one-two.

Vettel’s 45th career win was the German’s third in six races this season.

Additional reporting by Reuters