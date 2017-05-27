Grant leads troubled Force to 40-26 victory over Reds

AFP and Reuters, WELLINGTON and BRISBANE, Australia

South African playmaker Peter Grant yesterday kicked and guided Western Force to a morale-boosting 40-26 win over the Queensland Reds in Super Rugby in Brisbane.

Grant, the former Springbok and Western Stormers flyhalf, kicked seven of seven with three conversions and four penalty goals as the Force put behind them damaging uncertainty over their future to all but end the Reds’ remote finals hopes.

Both sides scored four tries each, but it was 32-year-old Grant’s steady goal-kicking that proved the difference, as the Force won for the third straight time against the disappointing Reds.

The Force still do not know if they will be playing in next year’s competition given the continuing uncertainty, with the Australian Rugby Union still to decide on which of its five teams to cull.

Queensland looked set to go on to victory after Wallaby skipper and hooker Stephen Moore scored his second try for the Reds to lead 26-21 with 20 minutes left.

However, the Force refused to give in and rattled off 19 unanswered points to win comfortably, with Wallaby lock Adam Coleman outstanding at the set-piece and making 14 tackles.

Once again the Reds were their own worst enemy with two yellow cards in the second half: to scrumhalf Nick Frisby and winger Eto Nabuli.

The Reds indiscipline has cost them 12 yellow cards this season, more than any other team in Super Rugby.

Earlier at Eden Park, the Auckland Blues battled hard to keep their Super Rugby season alive, but were held to a 16-16 draw by the Waikato Chiefs in miserable conditions.

Blues flyhalf Piers Francis narrowly missed a penalty that would have given the home side a three-point lead with seven minutes to go and neither side could break the deadlock as they played out their first-ever stalemate.

The Chiefs battled back from a 13-3 deficit in the first half, with live-wire fullback Damien McKenzie scoring a try and setting up a second for Jonathan Faauli in the 68th minute.

Rieko Ioane scored the Blues’ sole try in the first half.

The Blues are eight points adrift of the Highlanders in the New Zealand conference, but the Otago-based team can end the Auckland side’s hopes of a playoff spot while sealing their own with a home win over the New South Wales Waratahs today.

Second in the New Zealand conference, the Chiefs moved two points ahead of the Hurricanes, who take on the Bulls in South Africa today.