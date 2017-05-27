Home / Sports
Nishikori saves three match points to beat Anderson

AP, GENEVA, Switzerland

Kei Nishikori on Thursday saved three straight match points in the deciding set before outlasting Kevin Anderson 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (8/6) in the Geneva Open quarter-finals.

Second seed Nishikori was serving at 4-5, 0-40 before rallying to beat the 62nd-ranked South African, who fired 14 aces without allowing any by his opponent.

Top-seeded Stan Wawrinka also dropped the first set in his quarter-final against the US’ Sam Querrey, although ultimately had an easier passage in a 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 win.

After Nishikori’s escape in the 10th game of the third set, he also trailed 4-2 in the tiebreaker. Still, he soon created a second match point with a forehand crosscourt service return for a winner.

He clinched with a forehand winner off a looping net-cord ball.

“There haven’t been too many times that I’m down match point and win, so it’s great for me,” Nishikori said.

The ninth-ranked Japanese was yesterday scheduled to face 33rd-ranked Mischa Zverev of Germany in the semi-finals.

Russian-born Zverev, who came through qualifying, beat fifth-seeded American Steve Johnson 6-4, 7-5.

Wawrinka was scheduled to next face 85th-ranked Russian Andrey Kuznetsov, who beat Germany’s Cedrik-Marcel Stebe, a lucky loser in qualifying, 6-2, 1-6, 7-5.

OPEN PARC LYON

AP, LYON, France

Top-seeded Milos Raonic of Canada on Thursday eased into the semi-finals of the Open Parc Lyon with a straight-sets victory over Portuguese qualifier Gastao Elias.

Elias had defeated Juan Martin del Potro on Wednesday, but Raonic was never in trouble as he won 6-4, 6-3. He is next to play third-seeded Tomas Berdych, who beat No. 5 Gilles Simon 6-4, 6-0.

French second seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga remained on course for a third ATP Tour title of the season with a 6-0, 6-4 victory over Karen Khachanov of Russia.

Tsonga is to face Nikoloz Basilashvili after the Georgian beat Argentine qualifier Nicolas Kicker 6-3, 6-1.

Lyon has been added to the calendar as a replacement for the Nice Open, a traditional warm-up for the French Open, which starts in Paris tomorrow.

