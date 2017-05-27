Kunitz stars as Penguins beat Senators, return to finals

AFP, OTTAWA

Chris Kunitz on Thursday scored 5 minutes, 9 seconds into the second overtime to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 3-2 win over Ottawa to book their spot in the Stanley Cup Finals against the Nashville Predators.

Kunitz took a short pass from superstar Sidney Crosby and one-timed a shot over the right shoulder of goalkeeper Craig Anderson as the defending NHL champions avoided being upset by the upstart Senators, who are now 0-6 in franchise history in Game 7s.

“I came off the bench and tried to find a soft area, got the puck and my shot went in,” Kunitz said.

It was the second goal of Thursday’s contest for three-time Stanley Cup winner Kunitz.

The Penguins also got a goal from Justin Schultz and 27 saves from backup goaltender Matt Murray, as Pittsburgh won the series four games to three.

In their return to the Stanley Cup Finals, the Penguins on Monday are to face the Predators, who eliminated the Anaheim Ducks in six games.

Pittsburgh are trying to become the first team to repeat as Stanley Cup champions since the Detroit Red Wings in 1997-1998.

Ryan Dzingel and Mark Stone scored for the Senators, who made an incredible, unexpected run through the NHL post-season by employing a smothering defensive game plan combined with the solid net-minding of Anderson.

American Anderson was the first star in a 2-1 Game 6 Senators victory that set the stage for Thursday’s winner-take all showdown in Pittsburgh. Anderson, who stopped 45 of 46 shots in Game 6, made 39 saves on Thursday.

The Penguins relied just as much on goaltender Murray, as he took over from starter Marc-Andre Fleury halfway through the series.

The switch to Murray, who celebrated his 23rd birthday on Thursday, paid huge dividends, especially in Game 5, when Murray backstopped the Penguins to a 7-0 blowout victory and then Thursday’s do-or-die series clincher.

“I just tried to hold the team in there as long as possible,” Murray said. “We deserve this one all the way through.”

Canadian forward Kunitz is going for his fourth Stanley Cup title, as he already has two with Pittsburgh and one with Anaheim. He also won a gold medal, along with Crosby, at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

The game was nearly halfway through regulation before the Penguins scored the first goal off a two-on-one against Ottawa defenseman Erik Karlsson.

Kunitz one-timed a pass from Conor Sheary in tight to make it 1-0 at 9 minutes, 55 seconds of the second period. It was Kunitz’s first goal in his past 22 playoff games.

In just 20 seconds, Stone tied it for the Senators, taking a short pass ahead from Sweden’s Karlsson and lifting the puck over Murray’s glove.

Schultz scored on a blast from the point at 11 minutes, 44 seconds of the third on Pittsburgh’s first power play of the game for a short-lived 2-1 Penguins lead.

At 14 minutes, 41 seconds of the third, Ryan Dzingel forced overtime when he pounced on a rebound of a Karlsson shot.