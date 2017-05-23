Zverev downs Djokovic in Rome to signal his arrival

AP, ROME

Alexander Zverev on Sunday signaled his anticipated arrival among the tennis elite by defeating Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-3 to win the Internazionali BNL d’Italia men’s singles final.

The 20-year-old Zverev became the youngest player to win a Masters 1000 event since Djokovic won in Miami a decade ago aged 19.

“It’s nice to know that I can compete and play, and win the biggest tournaments on tour against the biggest players on tour,” Zverev said.

Zverev broke in the very first game and was never really challenged by Djokovic, who appeared drained after having to win two matches a day earlier to reach the final.

“He’s making his mark already,” Djokovic said. “Today winning one of the biggest tournaments — absolutely deserved. Played great, served great. On the other hand, he didn’t get much from my side. I played very poor today. Just couldn’t find any rhythm.”

Djokovic committed nearly twice as many unforced errors as Zverev — 27 to 14.

The match lasted 1 hour, 21 minutes.

Afterward, Djokovic announced that Andre Agassi would coach him at the French Open next week.

“We are both excited to work together and see where it takes us,” Djokovic said. “We don’t have any long-term commitment. It’s just us trying to get to know each other in Paris a little bit.”

The title moved Zverev up to a career-high No. 10 in the ATP Tour rankings yesterday and placed him among the contenders for Roland Garros. It also adds credibility to the belief by many tennis experts that Zverev will reach world No. 1 some day.

“If I have only half of the career Novak has had, I’ll be fine,” Zverev said when asked if he can follow in Djokovic’s footsteps.

Tennis great Rod Laver presented Zverev with the trophy.

“Getting the trophy from Mr Laver is something very special and something I’ll remember for the rest of my career,” Zverev said.