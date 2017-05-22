NBA star denied entry to Romania; passport canceled

Reuters, BUCHAREST

US-based Turkish basketball star Enes Kanter on Saturday was refused entry into Romania because his Turkish passport had been canceled, Romanian border police said.

Kanter, who plays in the NBA for Oklahoma City Thunder, is a long-time supporter of Pennsylvania-based preacher Fethullah Gulen, whose extradition Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is seeking in relation to a failed coup in July last year.

“Got lots of things to say with lots of crazy stories, Be ready!!!” Kanter said on Twitter.

Kanter had tweeted earlier that Romanian police had detained him at Bucharest Henri Coanda International Airport.

“I’m being held at Romanian airport by police,” Kanter wrote, along with a photograph of him with his arms around two police officers and a video describing what he said was his situation.

“We are in Romania and they said they canceled my passport by Turkish embassy,” he said in the video, speaking in English. “You know because the reason behind it is just of course my political views.”

Kanter’s agent Melvut Cilnar told Oklahoma media that the player was safe. He said he and Kanter expected to return to the US from London “very soon,” but did not elaborate.

Romanian border police said in a statement that Kanter had come from the US and made a stop in Frankfurt, Germany.

“At the border checkpoint it was discovered that his passport is not valid, his travel document being annulled by the issuing state,” the statement said, adding he then flew on to London.

Turkish officials were not immediately available to comment.

Kanter said last year he had severed ties with his family and pledged allegiance to Gulen after Turkish media published a letter signed by Kanter’s father, disowning his son.

The NBA said it had worked with the US Department of State to ensure Kanter’s release.

additional reporting by NY Times News Service