Mon, May 22, 2017 - Page 10　

Thompson records world leading time

KINGSTON MEET:Elaine Thompson said her 200m race went according to plan, while Canada’s Andre De Grasse was happy with his result after battling injury concerns

Reuters, KINGSTON

Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson, center, celebrates her 200m win on Saturday at the Jamaica International Invitational at the National Stadium in Kingston.

Photo: Reuters

Double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson on Saturday cruised to a world leading equaling 22.09 seconds to win the 200m at the Jamaica International Invitational meeting.

Thompson, the fifth-fastest woman over the distance with 21.66 seconds, took control of the race coming off the bend, created some separation, then cruised to the finish line ahead of Shericka Jackson and American Shalonda Solomon.

Americans Tori Bowie and Deajah Stevens have also both clocked 22.09 seconds this year.

“My race plan was to get off the corner as early as possible and then control my race and take it from there,” the 24-year-old Jamaican said. “It’s all about winning and perfecting the technique and execution.”

“This is just a preparation for a bigger and better year heading into London,” she added.

Canada’s Olympic silver medalist Andre De Grasse also looked to be doing it easy when he won the men’s 200m in 20.14 seconds after an explosive first 80m.

“I just tried to run a fast 150 and then hold on,” said De Grasse, adding that he had been battling some injury concerns.

“I’m just trying to come back into form, get my fitness right and get ready for the rest of the season, but now I’m feeling good and I’m ready to run.”

Jamaica’s Yohan Blake won the men’s 100m in 9.93 seconds after he took control of the race after 40m and pulled away from American’s Ronnie Baker, who took second in 9.98 seconds, and Mike Rodgers, who clocked 10.02 seconds.

“It’s always good to start off the season with a 9.93,” Blake said. “I’m feeling really good ... and it gives me great confidence going forward and a time to aim for at the London World Championships.”

America’s Morolake Akinosun won the women’s 100m in a photo finish ahead of Trinidad and Tobago’s Michelle Lee-Ahye. Both were credited with a time of 11.06 seconds. Allyson Felix was third in a season best 11.07 seconds.

