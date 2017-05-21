Even MLB talks go slowly as officials seek faster play

AP, NEW YORK

Even talks to speed the pace of Major League Baseball (MLB) games are going slowly.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said management would speak some more with the players’ association before deciding whether to push ahead with initiatives to speed games up next year.

The average time of a nine-innings game is a record 3 hours, 5 minutes this season, up from 3 hours last year and 2:56 in 2015, Manfred’s first season as commissioner.

“We’ve probably gone backwards a little bit,” Manfred said on Thursday after an owners’ meeting.

MLB made proposals last off-season that players refused to accept for this year, but management can unilaterally implement them for next year.

They include a pitch clock, limits on visits to the pitcher’s mound by catchers and restoring the lower edge of the strike zone from just beneath the kneecap to its pre-1996 level at the top of the kneecap.

Union head Tony Clark and his members agreed only to one of the proposed changes for 2017: pitchless intentional walks.

“We’ve had extensive conversations with Tony about a process for putting a series of meetings together to try to advance the ball on the pace-of-game issues,” Manfred said. “We remain committed to the idea ... there are things that can be done to try to improve on the pace-of-game topic and we will continue to purse that agenda with Tony over the course of the season.”

Clark has said previously that players think changes to on-field rules are rarely simple.

“We are gathering information ourselves and will look to sit down formally with MLB later this summer to discuss these issues,” he said in an e-mail to reporters on Friday.