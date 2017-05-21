Marlins lose amid scuffle, Chen waits on arm

AP

Alex Wood pitched 7-1/3 scoreless innings for his third straight start without allowing a run, while Cody Bellinger, Chris Taylor and Brett Eibner homered to lead the Dodgers to a 7-2 victory over the Miami Marlins — who are without Taiwanese lefty Chen Wei-yin — in a game that saw the benches emptied in the ninth inning.

Wood (5-0) held the Marlins to six hits while walking two and striking out four. He extended his scoreless innings streak to 20-1/3 innings — spanning three-plus starts.

Benches and bullpens emptied in the top of the ninth when Dodgers reliever Ross Stripling threw behind the back of Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton, one inning after Marlins reliever A.J. Ramos hit Eibner with a pitch following Bellinger’s two-run homer.

Stripling, Dodgers bench coach Bob Geren and Marlins manager Don Mattingly were all ejected.

Geren and a heated Mattingly had to be pulled apart during the players’ scrum in the middle of the field.

Taylor hit a solo home run in the third and Eibner, just called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City earlier in the day, hit a two-run homer in fourth against Miami right-hander Justin Nicolino (1-1).

The Marlins are without Chen, who has been on the disabled list since May 5 with left-arm fatigue and has a partial ulnar collateral ligament tear.

Marlins team doctor Lee Kaplan told MLB.com that he is consulting with Neal ElAttrache, an orthopedist in Los Angeles.

“I know the doctors are talking about what our next steps are,” Mattingly said. “I haven’t heard the second opinion thing. I just know he came out, and Dr Kaplan and Neal are kind of associates and they work together, so I know the doctors are going to be talking and be discussing which way we go from here.”

In Detroit, Michigan, Mike Napoli and Joey Gallo homered as the Texas Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Friday night for their 10th straight victory.

Nick Martinez (1-2) gave up one unearned run and four hits over five innings, ending an 11-start winless streak that dated to Aug. 5, 2015.

Matt Bush earned his fifth save in six chances, striking out Alex Avila with runners on the corners and two outs.

Daniel Norris (2-3) allowed five runs and seven hits while striking out eight over 5-2/3 innings.

In St Petersburg, Florida, Evan Longoria got four hits, including a tiebreaking single off Tyler Clippard (0-2) in the eighth inning, as the Tampa Bay Rays defeated the New York Yankees 5-4.

Danny Farquhar (2-1) induced an inning-ending double play from Aaron Judge in the eighth, while Alex Colome got three outs for his 11th save.

Matt Holliday tied it at 4-4 on a two-run homer in the eighth off Ryne Stanek.

In other games on Friday, it was:

‧ Brewers 6, Cubs 3

‧ Phillies 7, Pirates 2

‧ Mets 3, Angels 0

‧ Rockies 12, Reds 6

‧ Braves 7, Nationals 4

‧ Indians 5, Astros 3

‧ Twins 4, Royals 3, 10 innings

‧ Orioles 5, Blue Jays 3, 10i

‧ Giants 6, Cardinals 5

‧ Athletics 3, Red Sox 2, 10i

‧ White Sox 2, Mariners 1, 10i

‧ Diamondbacks 10, Padres 1