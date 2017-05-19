SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

CYCLING

Omar Fraile wins stage

Spaniard Omar Fraile won the 11th stage of the Giro d’Italia, a hilly 161km trek from Florence to Bagno di Romagna, although Dutchman Tom Dumoulin clung to his overall lead, despite several attacks from his rivals on Wednesday. Dimension Data rider Fraile beat former world champion Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) at the end of a long breakaway. France’s Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-

Drapac) finished third. Briton Geraint Thomas, who had gained some ground back in Tuesday’s time trial after a crash in the ninth stage, was unable to follow the top guns in the last climb.

SOCCER

Players end CSL contracts

Professional Footballers Australia chief executive John Didulica yesterday said that Robbie Kruse and James Holland are free agents after terminating their contracts with Chinese Super League (CSL) club Liaoning Whowin due to unpaid wages. Didulica said in a statement that Kruse and Holland had signed for the club in January, but have left after their contractual obligations were not met. “The players had placed the club on notice to remedy the situation, however the club has failed to do this,” Didulica said.

CRICKET

Pakistan’s Nawaz suspended

All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the Pakistan Cricket Board said. The 23-year-old, who has played three Tests, nine one-day internationals and five Twenty20 matches for Pakistan, admitted to the charges and has also been fined 200,000 Pakistan rupees (US$1,910), the board said in a statement. Nawaz’s ban is effective from Tuesday, but he could return to cricket after a month if he fulfilled certain criteria, it said.

SOCCER

Fellaini sustains injury

Midifelder Marouane Fellaini is doubtful for Manchester United’s last league game and next week’s Europa League final after sustaining an injury in Wednesday’s goalless draw at Southampton. Belgian international Fellaini was substituted in the 75th minute and had a brief talk with manager Jose Mourinho before walking straight down the tunnel with what appeared to be a muscle problem. “Fellaini, on top of his experience, he says it’s not a tear,” Mourinho told the club’s Web site. “He says it was a minimal thing, but minimal can be a big thing.”

BOXING

McGregor signs contract

The long-rumoured bout between undefeated US boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor is halfway to becoming a reality after the Irishman signed a deal for the fight, it was announced on Wednesday night. UFC president Dana White broke the news during a television interview for TNT. “The McGregor side is done, I’m starting to work on the Mayweather side now,” White said. “I’ve got one side done. If we can come to a deal [with Mayweather], the fight will happen.” McGregor confirmed the deal in a statement released to Themaclife.com. “The first, and most important part of this historic contract has now officially been signed... We now await Al Haymon and his boxer’s signature in the coming days,” the statement read.