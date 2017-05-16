Liverpool rout West Ham as Spurs bid Lane farewell

AFP, LONDON

Liverpool are on the brink of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League after Philippe Coutinho inspired a 4-0 rout of West Ham United, while Tottenham Hotspur said a fitting farewell to White Hart Lane with a 2-1 win against Manchester United on Sunday.

In contrast to Liverpool’s jubilation and Tottenham’s celebratory send-off, there was only misery for Hull City as they were relegated after a 4-0 thrashing at Crystal Palace.

It was a day of high emotion as the Premier League’s remaining issues at the top and bottom were played out in dramatic fashion.

At the London Stadium, Liverpool took the lead when Coutinho’s sublime pass was converted by Daniel Sturridge early in the first half.

Coutinho stole the spotlight again in the second half with a superb solo strike and a cool finish to put Jurgen Klopp’s side three goals ahead before Divock Origi netted to cap the Reds’ swaggering display.

Liverpool moved back one point above Manchester City into third place.

Although City and fifth-placed Arsenal both have a game in hand, Klopp’s men would be guaranteed a Champions League berth if they beat relegated Middlesbrough at Anfield on Sunday.

In the unlikely event Arsenal lose at home to relegated Sunderland today, then Liverpool will clinch a top-four spot without playing.

“At the end it was amazing, but the start was not that good,” Klopp said. “After that we controlled the game and took our chances. We scored some really nice goals.”

Playing their last game at White Hart Lane after 118 years, second-placed Tottenham responded to the end of their title dreams by stylishly bringing down the curtain on 118 years at the famous north London stadium.

Chelsea were crowned champions after their win at West Bromwich Albion on Friday, but Tottenham had the ideal occasion to forget that frustration as they prepare to temporarily play at Wembley while the Lane is demolished to make way for a new arena.

With numerous Tottenham legends watching from the stands, Kenya midfielder Victor Wanyama put the hosts ahead in the sixth minute.

Harry Kane doubled Tottenham’s lead in the 48th minute with his 28th goal of the season.

United’s Wayne Rooney had the distinction of scoring the last goal at the Lane with a close-range finish in the 71st minute.