Kerevi’s last-minute try carries Reds past Rebels

AFP, MELBOURNE

Skipper Samu Kerevi yesterday scored a last-minute try to grab a thrilling 29-24 victory for the Queensland Reds over the Melbourne Rebels in Melbourne.

Kerevi’s second try clinched a bonus-point victory after the threatened Rebels had fought back from 17-9 down at halftime to draw level at 24-24 with 10 minutes left.

The Reds scored five tries to two to stay alive for the finals, but found it difficult to put away the Rebels, whose place in next year’s competition is still to be decided.

Queensland’s win pushed them above the New South Wales Waratahs into second place in the Australian conference and three points behind the ACT Brumbies, who lost at home to South Africa’s Golden Lions on Friday.

The win was the first for the Reds on the road in two years after their last win away from home 18-17 over the Central Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on April 18, 2015.

The Reds last won in Melbourne 36-20 in 2014.

However, it was a hard-won victory yesterday, with rugby league convert winger Marika Koroibete crashing over in the corner to level the scores in the 70th minute.

Reece Hodge’s goal-kicking kept the Rebels in the contest and he finished with a conversion and four penalties.

Reds No. 8 Scott Higginbotham also scored his 36th try in a record for a forward in Super Rugby.

Rebels coach Tony McGahan said before the match that he is almost resigned to the likelihood that his club will not find out if they will be cut or kept in Super Rugby until the end of the season.