Astros extend streak with win over Yankees

AP, NEW YORK

Brian McCann on Friday night hit a three-run homer against his former team and Lance McCullers Jr pitched four-hit ball over six shutout innings to lead the Houston Astros past the New York Yankees 5-1 for their fifth straight victory.

Carlos Correa added a pop-fly RBI single for the Astros, who boosted the top record in the majors to 25-11. Off to the best start in team history, Houston have won 10 of 12 and matched their longest winning streak of the season.

Didi Gregorius hit an RBI single off James Hoyt with two outs in the ninth. New York (21-12) have dropped three in a row for the first time since the opening week of the season.

McCullers (3-1) struck out seven and walked none in his first start at Yankee Stadium. Rookie left-hander Jordan Montgomery (2-2) gave up four runs and eight hits in six innings.

BLUE JAYS 4, MARINERS 0

In Toronto, Joe Biagini (1-1) gave up four hits in five innings, combining with four relievers on a seven-hitter.

Aaron Loup got one out, Danny Barnes and Ryan Tepera each worked 1-1/3 innings and Roberto Osuna finished the game.

Jose Bautista hit a two-run homer and Devon Travis had two RBIs, despite a hitless night for the Blue Jays, who have won five of six.

Christian Bergman (0-1) allowed three runs and seven hits in five innings.

BRAVES 8, MARLINS 4

In Miami, Tyler Flowers homered and drove in four runs as Atlanta stopped a six-game losing streak.

Flowers and Brandon Phillips each hit two-run singles during a six-run burst in the seventh inning that made it 8-1.

Mike Foltynewicz (1-4) allowed one run in six innings.

J.T. Realmuto, Justin Bour and Derek Dietrich hit home runs for the Marlins, who have lost four straight. Jose Urena (1-1) gave up two runs in six innings.

TWINS 1, INDIANS 0

In Cleveland, Ohio, Ervin Santana (6-1) allowed two hits and five walks in seven innings, while Miguel Sano homered in the first off Josh Tomlin as Cleveland were shut out for the first time this season.

Taylor Rogers got the first out of the eighth, Matt Belisle finished the inning and Brandon Kintzler pitched a perfect ninth to complete the three-hitter and earn his ninth save in 10 chances.

Cleveland, coming off a 4-5 trip, went zero for five with runners in scoring position and stranded eight runners.

RAYS 5, RED SOX 4

In Boston, Alex Cobb (3-3) took a one-hit shutout into the seventh before tiring, giving up four runs — three earned — and three hits in 6-1/3 innings.

Alex Colome got four outs for his ninth save.

Evan Longoria hit a homer over the Green Monster completely out of Fenway Park.

Reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello (2-5) gave up five runs — three earned — with seven strikeouts in six innings for his second rough outing against the Rays this season. He lost only four games last year.