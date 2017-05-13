Jungels remains in lead as Dillier wins sixth stage of Giro

AP, TERME LUIGIANE, Italy

Silvan Dillier on Thursday won the sixth stage of the Giro d’Italia and his first Grand Tour victory, while Bob Jungels retained the overall lead.

Dillier began his sprint with 150m to go on the climb to the finish and the BMC Racing rider had the power to hold off Jasper Stuyven, who banged his bars in anger and frustration as he crossed the line half a wheel behind the Swiss cyclist.

Lukas Postlberger, who won the opening stage, was third, 12 seconds behind the front two at the end of the 217km route from Reggio Calabria to Terme Luigiane as the race moved to mainland Italy.

“Basically, the stage started pretty bad for me. I had a flat at kilometer zero and then I chased back and I got in the breakaway,” Dillier said. “In the end it was hard to stay away. To beat Jasper Stuyven in a sprint like this is crazy, I still can’t believe this. For sure it’s the biggest victory so far for me. I can’t describe it. It’s fantastic.”

The trio was part of a five-man breakaway shortly after the start and swiftly built a lead of nearly nine minutes on the peloton.

Stuyven’s Trek-Segafredo teammate, Mads Pedersen, was the first to drop off, followed shortly afterward by Simone Andreetta as the front three pulled away with less than 6km remaining.

Andreetta finished 26 seconds behind Dillier, with Michael Woods leading the general classification contenders over the line 13 seconds later.

Jungels, of Luxembourg, maintained his six-second advantage over Geraint Thomas of Wales. Fellow Briton Adam Yates remained four seconds further back, with most of the overall favorites.

“For us it was a perfect situation with the breakaway gone,” Jungels said. “We were hoping the breakaway would go until the end so the bonuses were gone. I just had to keep an eye on my opponents, so it worked out in the end.”