Azhar Ali grinds out second century of Test as Pakistan bowled out for 376

Reuters

Pakistan opener Azhar Ali on Thursday made his second century of the series as they batted into a strong position on the second day of the third Test against the West Indies in Dominica.

Azhar laboriously ground out a patient 127 in a marathon stay at the crease before Pakistan were finally bowled out for 376 in their first innings at Windsor Park in Roseau.

The West Indies were 14-0 at stumps in reply after Kraigg Brathwaite and Kieran Powell negotiated 11 overs in the deciding Test of the series, which is tied at 1-1.

Azhar’s knock was hardly a highlight reel. He faced 334 balls, hitting two sixes and eight fours before being bowled by off-spinner Roston Chase.

Three other Pakistan batsmen chipped in with half-centuries, including captain Misbah-ul-Haq, who in his final Test made 59 before trying to reverse sweep Chase and only succeeding in getting a top edge as he fell to wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich.

No. 4 Younis Khan, also in his final Test, continued a disappointing series when he went LBW for 18 to pace bowler Jason Holder. Younis asked for a video review, which reaffirmed the umpire’s decision.

Batting all-rounder Chase led the West Indies’ attack with 4-103, while captain Holder picked up 3-71 after collecting two scalps with consecutive deliveries during a fine late spell.

Leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo also chimed in with 2-61.

Pakistan scored at a rate of barely 2.5 per over and, while they made a more than respectable total, it was hardly a great advertisement for the five-day format.