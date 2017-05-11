Wheeler shines as Mets overwhelm floundering Giants

AP, NEW YORK

Zack Wheeler on Tuesday pitched two-hit ball against the team that traded him and Michael Conforto homered as the New York Mets scored four times in the first inning on the way to a 6-1 victory over the staggering San Francisco Giants.

Despite all the injuries and turmoil, New York (16-16) have righted themselves on the field by winning eight of 11 following a six-game slide.

Jeff Samardzija (0-5) and the Giants, outhit 13-2, are headed in the opposite direction after their fifth consecutive defeat and eighth in 10 games.

The team got more bad news moments before the first pitch when All-Star closer Mark Melancon was put on the disabled list.

Wheeler (2-2) went six innings in his best start since missing two seasons while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

ORIOLES 5, NATIONALS 4, 12 INNINGS

In Baltimore, Maryland, Mark Trumbo singled in the tiebreaking run in the 12th inning as the Orioles extended their season-best winning streak to six games.

Baltimore rallied from a late three-run deficit to complete a two-game sweep of their neighbors. The interleague series shifts to Washington for two games yesterday and today.

Singles by Adam Jones and Manny Machado, along with an intentional walk to Chris Davis, loaded the bases for Trumbo against Jacob Turner (1-1). Trumbo hit the first pitch to left field, ending the game just seven minutes short of four hours.

REDS 5, YANKEES 3

In Cincinnati, Ohio, Joey Votto singled with the bases loaded during the latest big inning off C.C. Sabathia as the Reds stopped the Yankees’ six-game win streak.

Sabathia (2-2) struggled for the fourth consecutive start, unable to get his fastball in the right spots until Cincinnati was in control. The Reds piled up six singles — most of them grounders through the infield — while scoring five runs in the second inning.

Sabathia gave up seven hits and five runs in six innings. His ERA has risen from 2.25 to 5.77 over his past four starts.

In other results, it was:

‧ Indians 6, Blue Jays 0

‧ Rockies 10, Cubs 4, Game 1

‧ Cubs 8, Rockies 1, Game 2

‧ Brewers 11, Red Sox 7

‧ Royals 7, Rays 6, 12 innings

‧ Mariners 10, Phillies 9

‧ Cardinals 6, Marlins 5

‧ Astros 8, Braves 3

‧ Twins 7, White Sox 2

‧ Rangers 11, Padres 0

‧ Angels 7, Athletics 3

‧ Tigers 7, Diamondbacks 3

‧ Dodgers 4, Pirates 3