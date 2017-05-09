Dzeko nets brace as Roma thrash Milan to go second

AP, MILAN, Italy

Edin Dzeko scored twice on Sunday to help AS Roma to a 4-1 victory at AC Milan and keep the capital side’s title chances mathematically alive.

It was his 27th league goal of the season and the Bosnia-Herzegovina forward needs just two more to equal Rodolfo Volk as the Roma player with the most goals in a Serie A season. Volk set the target in the 1930-1931 campaign.

Dzeko also moved two clear of Torino forward Andrea Belotti in the race for top goalscorer.

“Coming here and scoring four goals is never easy, we had an almost perfect 90 minutes,” Dzeko said. “It’s a pity we conceded a goal, but in general we should be happy. I’m happy with my season.”

Roma moved back into second place, seven points behind Juventus. The Bianconeri could clinch an unprecedented sixth straight scudetto at Roma on Sunday.

Third-placed SSC Napoli are a point behind Roma with three matches remaining.

It would have been worse for Milan, if not for teenage goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who pulled off two fantastic saves to tip strikes from Diego Perotti and Radja Nainggolan onto the post.

“Roma were superior to Milan, the players and the coach,” AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella said. “We believed we could fight back, we managed to get back in the game, but because of carelessness they again extended their advantage.”

Roma took just eight minutes to break the deadlock when Dzeko curled into the right side of the net.

Dzeko doubled his tally shortly before the half-hour when he headed in a corner.

Milan thought they had got back into the match in the 76th minute with a diving header from Mario Pasalic following a corner, but Roma restored their two-goal advantage two minutes later when former Rossoneri forward Stephan El Shaarawy curled a fantastic strike into the top corner.

Daniele de Rossi crowned a brilliant night for the visitors with a late penalty after Gabriel Paletta was sent off for hauling down Salah.