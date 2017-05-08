Olympic bobsled champ Holcomb found dead in US

Reuters

US bobsledder Steven Holcomb, who came back from a suicide attempt over impending blindness to win Olympic gold in 2010, was found dead at a training site on Saturday, the US Olympic Committee said.

Holcomb, 37, was discovered in his room at the US Olympic Training Center in Lake Placid, New York, the committee said in a statement.

It gave no further details.

Holcomb, who underwent successful surgery in 2008 to overcome a degenerative eye disease, made history at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver when he piloted the US four-man bobsled team, nicknamed “Night Train,” to the gold medal.

It marked the first US gold medal in the event since 1948 and the three-time Olympian’s comeback from depression over increasing blindness, according to his biography on the Team USA Web site.

Holcomb took bronze medals in both two-man and four-man bobsled at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

He also won five world titles among his 10 world championship medals and was a six-time overall world cup champion, winning 60 world cup medals.

The New York State Police, which is handling the case, had no immediate comment on Holcomb’s death.