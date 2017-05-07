Hamilton tops UK sports’ rich list, Ibrahimovic second

AFP, LONDON

Formula One star Lewis Hamilton has cemented his position as the richest sportsman in the UK, while Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic cashed in with a rise to second on the new Sunday Times Rich List.

Mercedes driver Hamilton, who is bidding to win his fourth World Championship this year, has a ￡131 million (US$170 million) fortune and has seen his wealth increase by ￡25 million in the past year.

Ibrahimovic leapfrogged Old Trafford teammate Wayne Rooney to become the richest soccer star on the list after he joined United in July last year.

The 35-year-old Swede, hit recently by a serious knee injury, has a wealth of ￡110 million after more than a decade playing for the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, Barcelona and Juventus, as well as a lucrative long-term endorsement deal with Nike.

Formula One’s Jenson Button and golfer Rory McIlroy make up the top five with wealth of ￡86 million and ￡82 million respectively.

McIlroy’s fortune rose by ￡26 million in the past year, the biggest rise on the list, while Button’s fortune grew by ￡9 million, even though he handed over his McLaren seat at the end of last season.

Soccer is the most represented sport in the top 10, with five of the wealthiest sports people either players or managers.

Rooney has amassed ￡93 million to take third, while United manager Jose Mourinho is in seventh with ￡61 million.