SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

RUGBY UNION

Wellington defeat Stormers

Ngani Laumape scored two late tries, one that began deep inside the Wellington Hurricanes’ territory, as the home side secured a scrappy 41-22 victory over the South Africa-based Stormers at Wellington Regional Stadium yesterday. Laumape’s second try was the result of an audacious chip-pass from All Blacks flyhalf Beauden Barrett about 15m from his own line and with flanker Brad Shields in the sin bin. Fullback Jordie Barrett also crossed twice, while Julian Savea, Cory Jane and Beauden Barrett grabbed tries for the home side. Stormers’ replacement hooker Ramone Samuels scored the visitors only try, with S.P. Marais and Robert du Preez kicking the rest of their points.

CRICKET

BCCI faces pressure

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is coming under increasing pressure to name a squad for the Champions Trophy, with Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid joining calls for the board to quit stalling. The BCCI missed a deadline last month for announcing a team and is to hold a special meeting tomorrow to discuss a potential withdrawal from the 50-over international tournament. It is facing mounting criticism over its tactics, which stem from a dispute with the International Cricket Council over changes to revenue sharing.

CRICKET

Billings touts England form

England wicketkeeper Sam Billings has returned home from the Indian Premier League (IPL) carrying with him the message that rivals are “petrified” of his team ahead of next month’s Champions Trophy on home soil. Billings said his interaction with players during IPL Twenty20 matches convinced him of a newfound respect for his nation’s limited-overs prowess. “The best thing about the IPL is you share a dressing room with these guys and previously in this country we haven’t made one-day cricket a priority as such, but people are petrified of our side now,” Billings told British media.

CYCLING

Bardiani-CSF riders banned

Two riders from the Italian team Bardiani-CSF have been kicked out of the Giro d’Italia on the eve of the nation’s biggest race after testing positive in an out-of-competition doping test. The UCI, the sport’s governing body, on Thursday said that Nicola Ruffoni and Stefano Pirazzi returned positive tests for growth hormone-releasing peptides in samples collected last week. The riders have the right to have their B samples tested, but have been provisionally suspended from competition. That means neither were to be at the Giro’s start line yesterday on the island of Sardinia.

RALLYING

Timo Makinen dies, aged 79

Finnish legend Timo Makinen, known for his hat-tricks of international victories, has died aged 79, local media said yesterday. Makinen, who was was nicknamed “The Flying Finn” of motor rallying among several other prominent Finnish athletes, won the RAC Rally — now named Wales Rally GB — three times in a row from 1973 to 1975 in a Ford Escort. Born in Helsinki on March 18, 1938, Makinen’s death was announced by his son on Facebook late on Thursday, Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat reported, without specifying the exact cause.