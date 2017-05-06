Home / Sports
Windies skittle Pakistan to win Test 2

West Indies bowler Shannon Gabriel, right, celebrates the dismissal of Pakistan batsman Misbah-ul-Haq at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown on Thursday.

Photo: AFP

West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel plundered five wickets as they scored a stunning 106-run victory by bowling out Pakistan for 81 on the final day of the second Test in Barbados on Thursday.

Gabriel, bowling within himself with a focus on hitting line and length on a deteriorating pitch, took 5-11 as the tourists crumbled in their second innings against an impressive West Indies pace attack at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown.

Pakistan’s second-innings score matched the lowest test total at Kensington Oval set by India 20 years ago. It was also their lowest score in the Caribbean and 10th-lowest anywhere.

Wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed top-scored in Pakistan’s second innings with 23.

The series, tied at 1-1, moves to Dominica for the deciding Test starting on Wednesday next week.

“I think I was trying too hard and trying to bowl too fast [in the first innings], so I just made the decision to stay calm in the second innings,” man-of-the-match Gabriel said at the victory presentation.

