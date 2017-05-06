Oscar Lindberg scores two as Rangers top Senators

AP, NEW YORK

Oscar Lindberg scored two goals and Henrik Lundqvist made 22 saves as the New York Rangers beat the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Thursday night to level their Eastern Conference second-round series at two games each.

Chris Kreider and Nick Holden also scored, while Tanner Glass added two assists for the Rangers, who have won four consecutive home games this post-season.

Kyle Turris scored for Ottawa, while Craig Anderson made 17 saves before being replaced by Mike Condon for the third period. Condon finished with nine stops.

Senators star defenseman Erik Karlsson also left the game after the second period with an injury.

Karlsson played during the first round with two microfractures in one of his feet from blocking a shot late in the regular season.

Lundqvist has stopped 48 of his past 50 shots after allowing six goals in the Senators’ double-overtime win in Game 2.

Lindberg scored both of the Rangers’ second-period goals. Glass, playing his second consecutive game, blocked Ben Harpur’s shot and Michael Grabner grabbed the loose puck and broke in with Lindberg, who scored on a one-timer.

Glass also helped set up Lindberg’s next goal.

He outworked Senators defenseman Cody Ceci for the puck behind the Ottawa net and sent it to the boards. J.T. Miller grabbed the loose puck and passed to Lindberg at the point for a 3-0 lead.

Kreider made it 4-0 with a power-play goal in the third period.

Game 5 is to be played in Ottawa today.