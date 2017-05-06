Draymond Green threes help sink Jazz

AP, WASHINGTON and OAKLAND, California

Now, the Golden State Warriors want Draymond Green to pack his three-point shot for the altitude of Salt Lake City.

Green on Thursday showed Quin Snyder his hot hand and range up close, knocking down five three-pointers and scoring 21 points before a brief knee scare late in the Golden State Warriors’ 115-104 victory over the Utah Jazz for a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference semi-finals.

“We love that shot. It gives us a huge lift,” Stephen Curry said of Green’s perimeter touch. “Hopefully that jumper travels when we go to Utah because those shots will be open.”

Kevin Durant added 25 points with 13 free throws, 11 rebounds and seven assists, while Curry had 23 points, seven assists and played smothering defense as Golden State stayed unblemished through six playoff games.

Gordon Hayward overcame a poor Game 1 and slow start to score 33 points, while Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 16 rebounds before fouling out for a Jazz team missing injured point guard George Hill. He was ruled out earlier in the day because of a sore left big toe.

Game 3 is today in Salt Lake City.

Green received chants of “Dray-mond” when he headed for the locker room with 7 minutes, 24 seconds to play, then cheers when he returned at the 5:16 mark.

He came up awkwardly after hitting the floor on a drive, then grabbed at his left knee — which the team said he “tweaked.”

“I knew my knee was just locking up a little bit. I had it before,” he said.

Snyder made it clear when the series began he will not be alienating Green again by daring him to let it fly from long range — or saying anything that could be perceived as a slight.

Five months after the Jazz coach commented about allowing the emotional Golden State star to shoot from way out, Snyder said before the game he had learned his lesson about fueling the All-Star forward.

Green has been fueling himself just fine and his teammates, too — delivering on the offensive side of his game after establishing the Warriors’ defensive intensity during the first five playoff games.

All his three-pointers were in the first half as the Warriors led wire to wire. Golden State’s six straight victories to begin a post-season are a franchise record.

Green also had seven rebounds, six assists, four steals and another block to bring his six-game playoff total to 20.

The Jazz have to hope more of their shots start falling at home.

Hayward began one for five, but bounced back to shoot 11 of 21 after going four for 15 in Game 1.

“We play with attitude when we get down. We have to do it from the beginning,” Gobert said. “I think we need to play angry from the first minute.”

In Washington, John Wall scored 24 points and Isaiah Thomas was held to 13 as the Washington Wizards scored a 116-89 victory over the Boston Celtics in a technical foul-filled Game 3 to cut their series deficit to 2-1.

The Wizards used a 22-0 first-quarter run to take a 34-12 lead as Thomas and the Celtics kept missing shots and turning the ball over.

The game was already a blowout in the second when Washington’s Kelly Oubre Jr was ejected for charging and knocking over Kelly Olynyk after the Boston big man was called for an illegal screen.

There were eight technical fouls and three ejections in total.