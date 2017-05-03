Human rights required for Euro bids

Reuters, ZURICH, Switzerland

Euro 2024 hosting candidates Germany and Turkey have been told that they must meet specific criteria for human and labor rights and anticorruption measures for their bids to be considered.

“The protection of human rights and labor rights is of the utmost importance for UEFA,” UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said in a statement published by the European soccer body. “It was imperative for us to introduce specific articles on the respect and protection of human rights in the bidding requirements for all of our competitions.”

“From now on, bidding nations will have to adhere strictly to these articles in the framework of the organization of all our tournaments and finals,” Ceferin said.

UEFA said that the criteria were based on UN principles on business and human rights and other UN conventions.

“Furthermore, criteria regarding compliance and anticorruption measures have also been included as requirements,” UEFA said.

The German and Turkish federations, the only candidates to host the event, were given detailed explanations of the requirements at a UEFA event on Thursday last week, UEFA said.

The two associations have until April next year to submit their bid dossiers and UEFA will choose the hosts the following September.

Turkey has never hosted a major senior soccer tournament, while West Germany hosted the 1974 World Cup and 1988 European championship and a reunited Germany the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

Turkey unsuccessfully bid to host the Euro 2008 with Greece, and the tournaments in 2012 and last year on its own.

It had also intended to bid for Euro 2020 before UEFA spread the tournament among 13 cities across Europe.