Mon, May 01, 2017 - Page 11　

Irish colt Thunder Snow to race in Kentucky Derby

Reuters

A thoroughbred gallops the track on Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

Photo: AP

Irish-bred three-year-old Thunder Snow is to race in Saturday’s Kentucky Derby, in Louisville, Kentucky, the colt’s connections announced.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, head of Godolphin Racing, had made the decision to send Thunder Snow, winner in his last three starts, to the Kentucky Derby, trainer Saeed bin Suroor said.

“He is a big, strong colt, who is improving all of the time and acts on dirt, and we are looking forward to seeing him take on the best three-year-olds in America,” bin Suroor said. “The Kentucky Derby is a great race and one of the few major international contests Sheikh Mohammed and Godolphin has yet to win.”

“Thunder Snow is a colt of the highest class and I hope that he can step up in the Kentucky Derby,” bin Suroor said.

The US$2 million Kentucky Derby on Saturday is the first race of the US Triple Crown, which also includes the Preakness Stakes on May 20 and the Belmont Stakes on June 10.

