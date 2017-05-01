Kapur claims win at inaugural Yeangder Heritage in Taiwan

AFP, TAIPEI

Shiv Kapur yesterday claimed victory at the inaugural Yeangder Heritage in Miaoli beating overnight leader Yikeun Chang with an impressive eight-under-par 64.

The 35-year-old veteran from India ended strong, shooting five birdies in his closing seven holes and finished with a winning total of 16-under-par 272.

The win ends a long drought for Kapur, whose last Asian Tour title was 12 years ago when he was still a rookie.

COMEBACK

It also marked a strong comeback for him after undergoing liver surgery in September last year.

“I really struggled last year,” Kapur said. “Now I’ve come back after six months and to win the way I did is satisfying.”

Kapur, who was the Asian Games individual champion in 2002, was the oldest player in the final three groups yesterday.

Chang of South Korea and Gavin Green from Malaysia tied for second place.

The highest-placed Taiwanese player was K.P. Liu, who finished joint 19th.

Additional reporting by staff writer