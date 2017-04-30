Home / Sports
Chiefs stretched by the Sunwolves as McKenzie shines

AP

Waikato Chiefs fullback Damian McKenzie runs with the ball during their game against the Sunwolves at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton, New Zealand, yesterday.

Photo: EPA

The Waikato Chiefs were stretched to beat the Sunwolves 27-20, failing to score a bonus-point try against 13 players in the final minute at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton yesterday.

Fullback Damian McKenzie starred for the home side, touching down once in each half as the Chiefs did just enough in a flawed performance to hold out the best-ever effort by the Tokyo-based Sunwolves against a New Zealand opponent.

The Chiefs had a shot at a bonus-point try in injury time when Carpenter was yellow carded for a deliberate knock-on and Jamie-Jerry Taulagi was shown a red card for a dangerous tackle, but they were held up over the line to end the game.

In Australia, flyhalf Bernard Foley kicked seven goals as the New South Wales Waratahs beat the Queensland Reds 29-26, while the Force lost to the Lions 24-15 at NIB Stadium.

